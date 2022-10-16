D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.58% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DWLD. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

DWLD opened at $21.79 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

