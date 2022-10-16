D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 568 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.