Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE RHP opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.37 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

