BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.35

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.35 and traded as low as C$10.93. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 402,894 shares changing hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.84.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

