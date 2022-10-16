RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.21

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and traded as low as $37.41. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 84,487 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.01.

The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

