Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Rises By 17.0%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 149.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $10,867,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 225.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,474 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Amryt Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

AMYT opened at $6.80 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $434.93 million, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

