ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.90. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 124,008 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

