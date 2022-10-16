ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.90. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 124,008 shares traded.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

