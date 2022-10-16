ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $73.83 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. ASD has a market cap of $73.83 million and $1.90 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00052284 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00057575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005157 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11234784 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,884,132.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

