Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.24

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and traded as low as $17.81. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 34,133 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

