Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.75 Billion

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $220,815.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00052284 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00057575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54661022 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $374,179.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.