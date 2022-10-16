Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $495.64

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.64 ($5.99) and traded as low as GBX 492.80 ($5.95). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 493 ($5.96), with a volume of 1,822,854 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($5.56) to GBX 504 ($6.09) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Mediclinic International Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 495.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

