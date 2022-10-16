Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $262.34

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.34 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.55). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.57), with a volume of 565,033 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Forterra Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £454.99 million and a PE ratio of 819.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Forterra Cuts Dividend

Forterra Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Forterra’s payout ratio is 4,230.77%.

(Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

