Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.29. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1,180,961 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

