Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.29. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1,180,961 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.
Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.