Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.22 and traded as low as C$3.12. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 421,249 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$557.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals
In other Silvercorp Metals news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 98,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$279,814.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,844.86.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.
See Also
