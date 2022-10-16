MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits Market Cap of $66.79 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.79 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.84 or 0.27385254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010696 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.