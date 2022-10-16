Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.77 and traded as low as C$10.99. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 33,778 shares traded.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.65.

About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

