district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.06 Million

district0x (DNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, district0x has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About district0x

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

