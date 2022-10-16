Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $544.47

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 544.47 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 481 ($5.81). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 490 ($5.92), with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 544.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.97. The company has a market cap of £150.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £21,120 ($25,519.57).

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

