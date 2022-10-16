Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
Buffalo Coal Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.01 million for the quarter.
Buffalo Coal Company Profile
Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.