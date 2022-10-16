Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $983.53

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.53 ($11.88) and traded as low as GBX 968 ($11.70). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 985 ($11.90), with a volume of 20,258 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of £290.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,396.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 983.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 910.69.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.