Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,600 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,511,489.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 58,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $23.47 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

