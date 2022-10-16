Nano Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Nano has a total market cap of $99.75 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00265989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00120437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00742165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00574162 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00254415 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

