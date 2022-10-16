Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.97 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $41.97 million and $27.19 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.84 or 0.27385254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

