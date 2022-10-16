FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.90 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $29.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $23.46 or 0.00122584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,844,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,975,253 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

