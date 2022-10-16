PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.47

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.22. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 149,067 shares changing hands.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

