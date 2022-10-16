PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.47

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISDGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.22. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 149,067 shares changing hands.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.