Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.15

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and traded as low as $18.70. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 524 shares traded.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

