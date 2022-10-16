Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Up 34.1 %

NASDAQ:ALSAW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Alpha Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSAW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

