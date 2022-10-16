Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

In other Altitude Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $3,926,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

