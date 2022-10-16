AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 10.8% in September

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.