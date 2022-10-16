Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPH. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,575 shares of company stock worth $592,270. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.