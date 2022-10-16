II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Short Interest Update

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
II-VI Stock Performance
NASDAQ IIVIP opened at $146.54 on Friday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $146.54 and a fifty-two week high of $305.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.39.
II-VI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
