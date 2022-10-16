II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Short Interest Update

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

II-VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIVIP opened at $146.54 on Friday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $146.54 and a fifty-two week high of $305.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.39.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

About II-VI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in II-VI Incorporated ( NASDAQ:IIVIP Get Rating ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.