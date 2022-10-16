Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Expands By 61.4%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

