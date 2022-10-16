Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as low as C$3.50. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.
Atalaya Mining Stock Up 1.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79.
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 38.32%.
Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.