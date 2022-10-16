DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $136.58 million and $5.07 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00265647 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120455 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00741930 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00572376 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00255139 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,725,680,379 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
