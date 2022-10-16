Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Rises By 62.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TD by 79.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD alerts:

TD Stock Performance

Shares of GLG stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. TD has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.