First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FEMB stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,484,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

