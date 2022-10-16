First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
FEMB stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
