Function X (FX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $92.81 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.21 or 0.27373245 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010691 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
