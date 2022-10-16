Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 20,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.