ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $37.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002850 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005151 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00878039 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERC20USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.