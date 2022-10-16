Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.65 Million

Augur (REP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00034523 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $72.65 million and $2.12 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.21 or 0.27373245 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010691 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
