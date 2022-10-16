Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

Shares of CLLXF stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

