Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.49

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.49 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 102.25 ($1.24). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 136,791 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Tharisa Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a market cap of £313.23 million and a PE ratio of 243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.85.
About Tharisa
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.