MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 40.2% in September

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of MKTW opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,373 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,248 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

