Starname (IOV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Starname (IOV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $2,748.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starname has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

