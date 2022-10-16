Celo Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.07 million and $332,649.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,360,889 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

