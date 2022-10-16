Oxen 24 Hour Volume Hits $204,732.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $204,732.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00265647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00741930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00572376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00255139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,312,924 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

