Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.48 Million

Request (REQ) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $144.48 million and approximately $249.82 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002850 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15564443 USD and is up 65.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $183,500,396.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.