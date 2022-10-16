D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $18,409,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 166,566.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

