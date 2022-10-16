Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AHH opened at $10.68 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $943.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 158.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.