D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,491 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

